Fourth candidate enters race for governor

A fourth Republican has announced his run for the governor’s office next year.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant said Friday he would seek the state’s top post, announcing his bid from a vending services business in his Anderson hometown.

“I am proud of my documented conservative record,” he said. “The votes that I cast… speak for themselves, whether on immigration reform, transparency, lower taxes, less regulation or anything else. I have cast the conservative vote to promote your liberty and protect your wallet.”

The decision had been expected, as Bryant already filed campaign documents with the South Carolina Ethics Commission and had raised $100,000 for a potential future campaign. The former state senator volunteered to become lieutenant governor after Nikki Haley was confirmed as United Nations ambassador and Lt Gov. Henry McMaster became governor.

He is the fourth Republican candidate to enter the race, joining the incumbent McMaster, former Department of Health and Environmental Control director Catherine Templeton and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill. No Democratic candidate has yet indicated a run.

Bryant had built up a reputation as one of the Senate’s more hardline conservative “back-bench” members. The pharmacist had represented Anderson County in the chamber from 2005 until January, when he agreed to give up his seat and become lieutenant governor when McMaster took the state’s highest office. McMaster is serving out the last two years of previous Gov. Nikki Haley’s term while serves as United Nations ambassador.