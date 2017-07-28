Mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in Charleston and Dillon Counties

The deadly mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) disease has been confirmed in Charleston and Dillon counties.

South Carolina State Veterinarian Boyd Parr told South Carolina Radio Network horse owners across the state should get their animals vaccinated. “Horse owners should check with their veterinarian and get their vaccinations up to date they have a good chance of preventing it,” he said.

EEE is a serious, mosquito-borne illness in horses that can also affect humans. In unvaccinated horses, it is almost always fatal. The horse in Dillon County was not belieeved to have been vaccinated and did not survive.

Parr said that at the same time last year there were many more cases. “This time last year we had 12 or 13,” he said. “I think we got a lot of success in getting horse vaccinated and that has probably has helped us this year.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Eastern Equine Encephalitis is a rare illness in humans. Most people infected with it have no apparent illness. Severe cases begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. People who are concerned should contact their doctors.