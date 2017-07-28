SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant has jumped into the 2018 governor’s race

— A third teen has been arrested in a string of armed robberies at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina campus

— A lawsuit has been filed against the Union County Housing Authority and the YMCA after a young girl drowned in a pool two years ago

— The state’s education agency has settled with a struggling school district that sued after the state took over the district’s schools this year