Lt. Gov. Bryant says he is running for gov. to restore integrity to state government

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant says he is running for governor to can change the political philosophy at the Statehouse.

In his speech Friday in Anderson when he kicked off his campaign Bryant said he learned while traveling across the state that people simply believe that the political culture in Columbia breeds corruption. “Politicians in Columbia reject the integrity of the free market when they embrace the corruption of insider deals,” said Bryant.

He said that the government belongs to the people. “It is time to restore integrity in your government. It belongs to you not the big government cronies in Columbia,” Bryant said.

Bryant stands by his time a state senator. “I am proud of my documented conservative record. The votes I cast in the South Carolina Senate speak for themselves.”

Bryant joins Gov. Henry McMaster, former Department of Health and Environmental Control chief Catherine Templeton and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill in the Republican primary next year.

As of yet no Democrat has announced a run.