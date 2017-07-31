Report: Half of South Carolina’s school districts seek waivers from taking tests online

A law approved by state legislators last year requires school districts across South Carolina have their students take statewide tests online.

The State newspaper reports that 47 of the state’s more than 80 school districts are seeking waivers from that specific requirement. 40 of those districts said they simply do not have enough computers to do the tests online. Inadequate internet access is cited by 36 of the districts.

Some districts said their buildings are too old that renovations to upgrade their technology would cost too much or would be impossible. Others claim that issues such as leaky roofs and a lack of air conditioning in closets where data servers are located create obstacles to decent internet access. Some even blamed concrete walls which can block Wi-Fi signals, making it hard to increase internet access.

Students in schools that receive the waivers will take the tests with paper and a pencil.