Lt. Gov. Bryant says he is running for gov. to restore integrity to state government

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant says he is running for governor to can change the political philosophy at the Statehouse.

In a speech announcing his candidacy for South Carolina’s highest office Friday, Bryant said he learned while traveling across the state that people simply believe that the political culture in Columbia breeds corruption. “Politicians in Columbia reject the integrity of the free market when they embrace the corruption of insider deals,” he said while speaking outside a vending and food service business in his native Anderson.

Bryant had a reputation as one of the Senate’s more conservative members during his time in the chamber. He volunteered to become lieutenant governor in January after the office became vacant when Henry McMaster became governor upon Nikki Haley’s appointment as United Nations ambassador.

“It is time to restore integrity in your government,” Bryant continued. “It belongs to you not the big government cronies in Columbia.”

Bryant joins Gov. Henry McMaster, former Department of Health and Environmental Control chief Catherine Templeton and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill in the Republican primary next year.

As of yet no Democrat has announced a run for the seat.