Boeing offering voluntary employee buyouts at North Charleston

Voluntary buyouts are being offered to some Boeing employees on the flight line at its 787 Dreamliner plant in North Charleston.

The Post and Courier reports that the company said it’s too early to say if layoffs are coming in the near future.

The buyouts are being offered to first time employers who were eligible to vote for union representation. They are being given the option to voluntarily leave the company. Those workers have until Aug. 4 to accept the buy offers.

Those impacted by the latest round of job reductions include flight readiness technicians and flight readiness inspectors.

This buyout offers comes after layoffs announced in June affecting about 200 managers and salaried workers at the North Charleston plant. Those layoffs were the first at the North Charleston plant.

According to the newspaper Boeing South Carolina had 7,320 employees and contractors as of June 29, the most recent data available. That was lowest employment level at the North Charleston plant since November 2013, when the company reported 7,123 workers in North Charleston.