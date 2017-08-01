New Clemson certificate program could benefit students and growing vehicle manufacturing industry

A new Clemson University automotive engineering certificate program could help advance careers in South Carolina’s growing vehicle manufacturing industry.

Assistant research professor and program director Mark Hoffman told South Carolina Radio Network that students will be better served by a certificate program that allows them to keep working.

“We felt that perhaps there was a substantial opportunity for those who might not be able to take two years off full-time to join our graduate program and get a masters degree,” he said.

The certificate program is a condensed version of the master’s program, providing the most essential lessons without the extended time commitment. It could prove helpful for workers not only in large companies but also those employed with suppliers, Hoffman said. Industry employees who enroll in the certificate program should hold an applicable bachelor’s degree.

The program has the potential to positively impact the state’s growing auto manufacturing industry. “We decided to increase the impact of our campus in the Upstate area especially, but even across all of South Carolina,” Hoffman said.

Last month, BMW said it will invest $600 million at its Greer plant, creating 1,000 new jobs over four years. Volvo is building a $500 million manufacturing site in Berkeley County and Mercedes Benz Vans broke ground last year on a $500 million assembly plant in Ladson.