SCE&G proposes 60-year repayment plan via customer rates for abandoned nuclear project

South Carolina Electric and Gas said Thursday it hopes to get permission from state regulators to pay back $4.9 billion in costs for a shuttered nuclear reactor project through a combination of tax deductions and customers’ power bills.

In a presentation to the South Carolina Public Service Commission (PSC) Tuesday, company officials said they would take steps to limit the impact on rates by spreading the repayment over 60 years. However, that plan did not include any rebates to customers who have so far contributed more than $1 billion to the aborted V.C. Summer project through gradually-higher electric bills each month since 2009.

“A company is allowed to include abandonment recovery (in customers’ bills) if abandoning the plant is determined to be prudent,” Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCE&G’s holding company SCANA, told reporters after the presentation. “We believe that is the case. We believe that is in the customers’ best interest.”

SCE&G decided Monday to abandon the new reactors in Fairfield County, ending months of speculation after lead design contractor Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy in March. Both Santee Cooper and SCE&G had since worked on a schedule and cost comprehensive analysis to determine whether to proceed with work on both reactors, just one or to scrap the project entirely. SCE&G officials said they had hoped to finish one of the reactors, but Santee Cooper refused to pay for any additional construction. Both utilities originally planned to spend $10 billion on the new plant, but prices skyrocketed due to problems with the new designs and construction. The final cost to finish both reactors would have been more than $20 billion.

In their presentation Tuesday, SCE&G officials said they hoped to use $2 billion in tax deductions by abandoning the project this year. If that happens, the money could significantly ease the burden on ratepayers to cover any closure costs. The utility also hopes to apply $700 million from its settlement with Westinghouse’s parent company Toshiba. In a best-case scenario from the company’s perspective, ratepayers would cover approximately $2.2 billion of the estimated $4.9 billion overall cost. The company proposed amortizing the $2.2 billion over 60 years to ease the annual impact.

It is not clear how such a plan would compare with the 18 percent of rates customers are already paying towards the plant’s construction. A company spokesman said future rates could change each year depending on other financial factors.

However, that $2.2 billion figure requires several financial breaks in SCE&G’s favor. First, the PSC would need to approve any abandonment efforts by December so that SCE&G would be eligible for the tax breaks this year. After January, the company would have to receive a lower amount of deductions. The utility is also banking on Toshiba fulfilling its pledge to pay its full settlement, even while Toshiba negotiates through bankruptcy proceedings.

Members of the Public Service Commission criticized SCE&G for keeping its plans under wraps for months until abruptly announcing the project’s cancellation Monday. Chairman Swain Whitfield complained commissioners were “blindsided” by the announcement, even though they are the regulatory body for any private utility expansion projects. “Public trust is at stake here folks,” Whitfield said. He also questioned why SCE&G did not wait until a previous August 10 deadline to announce their intentions.

Company officials responded they had been planning to continue with work on a single reactor until Santee Cooper’s board voted to back out of the project. “I apologize for the shock, but I don’t know another way we could have done it,” Marsh answered. He said an additional ten days of analysis would not have changed SCE&G’s decision.

Marsh said SCE&G officials met with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry or his agency staff several times in a last-ditch effort for federal assistance, but the department was unwilling to commit to billions of dollars in assistance outside of a loan the utility would have still needed to repay.