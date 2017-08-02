Affordable Care Act premiums in South Carolina could jump by more than 33 percent next year

Affordable Care Act premiums in South Carolina may jump by more than 33 percent next year if Congress does not extend subsides to fund the program.

According to The Charleston Post and Courier, the hike proposed by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina has not yet been approved by the state Department of Insurance. BlueCross BlueShield is the only insurance company currently selling Affordable Care Act plans in the state.

Insurers have been uncertain by the recent efforts of Congress to repeal and maybe not even replace the federal law, while debate continues about how to fund the subsidies which allow insurers to offer their plans at a lower price to consumers. Insurers were required to submit proposed rates by late June.

The newspaper reports that more than 183,000 South Carolina residents are covered by Affordable Care Act plans. The final rates for policies will be released in late September or early October.

As it stands now enrollment on HealthCare.gov begins Nov. 1.