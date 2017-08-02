Congressman Norman: GOP must take advantage of opportunity

South Carolina’s newest congressman said he is in Washington to get things done.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, told Columbia affiliate “The Point Radio” Tuesday that he wants to help balance the budget. “I’m up there to do a job, mainly get the country on financial footing,” said Norman.

However, he said Congress will need to settle the ongoing health care debate before that can happen.

“Before we can have tax reform, the dismantling and replacing of Obamacare has got to be done before much of anything else,” he said. “But I am optimistic.”

Norman said, with Republicans in control of Congress and the White House they have the opportunity to get things done. “I’m optimistic that we’re going to produce,” he said. “Because we may not have another opportunity like we have now.”

Norman was elected in June in a special election for the seat held by former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, who gave up his seat to become White House budget director.