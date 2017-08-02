Lawn mower blade manufacturer to close Fountain Inn plant, laying off 100

A metal fabrication company which manufactures lawn mower blades plans to close its facility in Fountain Inn next month, according to new filings.

Fisher Barton Group indicated in filings with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) that it would lay off 100 employees when it closes the plant by September 15. The company told the Greenville News it announced the shutdown last month. Fisher Barton did not give a specific reason beyond stating it was a business decision.

The Wisconsin-based company has six other American plants, including the Badger State, Illinois and Texas. It also has sites in Ireland and Vietnam.

Fisher Barton’s human resources director for the Fountain Inn plant told Upstate Business Journal she is working to invite other area employers to an impromptu “job fair” to hire affected workers.

Laurens County’s unemployment rate in June was 4.2 percent, according to SCDEW. That was slightly higher than the overall state rate of 4.0 percent.