SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Some legislators are calling for an overhaul into how large-scale utility projects are approved in SC after nuclear plant’s abandonment.

— Premiums for SC’s only Affordable Care Act insurer may jump by more than 33 percent next year.

— A metal fabrication company which makes lawn mower blades plans to close its facility in Fountain Inn next month.

— Myrtle Beach officials are responding to a viral Facebook post claiming a flesh-eating bacteria infection along the city’s oceanfront.