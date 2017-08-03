Family of Tucker Hipps settles lawsuits filed in his death

The family of a Clemson University fraternity pledge at Sigma Phi Epsilon who died during a run with members of the fraternity three years ago has settled lawsuits against Clemson, the fraternity and several frat brothers over his death.

The Anderson Independent Mail reports that the settlement in the case of Tucker Hipps’ death still has to be approved by a judge. The amount of money involved was not disclosed in court filings.

Hipps family reached the settlement after extensive mediation, according to documents filed with the Pickens County Courthouse.

The 19-year-old Clemson University sophomore and fraternity pledge was found dead in water near a highway bridge on Lake Hartwell hours after going on the run. The Oconee County Coroner’ Office said his injuries were consistent with a fall from the bridge.

Parents Cindy and Gary Hipps filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the defendants in March 2015. The two cases were consolidated earlier this year. The lawsuit claims Hipps was hazed on the run after he did not bring breakfast for fraternity members as older students had ordered. The lawsuit claims he was forced to walk a narrow rail on the bridge as punishment. However, members of the fraternity have strongly denied they were present when Hipps fell, instead saying the former Wren High School student had fallen behind on the run.