SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:
— Gov. Henry McMaster has launched a coalition to hold job fairs for laid-off nuclear workers
— The College of Charleston says it has suspended a fraternity after repeated incidents of alcohol, drugs and hazing at parties
— A former Horry County detective has rejected a plea offer and will face trial next month on sexual misconduct charges
— A Johns Island woman is accused of attacking her disabled mother with bleach and leaving her without food for three days