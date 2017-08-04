Highway Patrol revises tattoo policy to recruit more recruits

New hiring policies for South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are inked in. Now, future troopers will be allowed to ink up.

Changes enacted by the patrol’s parent agency Department of Public Safety last week will allow troopers to wear tattoos, as long as those are covered by a shirt or sleeve. Previously, recruits could only have tattoos on their chest or torso where they were not visible.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Bob Beres said his department aims to reach more recruits with the updated policy.

“We are strong in tradition. However, we also have to be progressive,” Beres said. “This is just one more opportunity for us to enhance our recruiting efforts and attract potential applications to our ranks.”

Under old regulations, the Highway Patrol turned down qualified applicants — including military veterans– because of visible tattoos. Sgt. Beres believes they were wrong to disqualify veterans based on tattoos, particularly those who served overseas.

“They have something like the American flag on their arm or the name of a friend, or a coworker, loved one that they served that died in war.” he said. “That shouldn’t be something to disqualify somebody.”

He said the more progressive approach has worked thus far. In addition to the tattoo policy, the Highway Patrol also increased the salary of entry-level recruits and began posting job openings on social media to attract awareness. Sgt. Beres said the agency has seen an increase in applications since the changes were implemented.