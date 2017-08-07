SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Former Graniteville legislator pleads guilty in court to a domestic violence charge

— SC Department of Corrections says an inmate had to receive medical care after a prison incident over the weekend

— The state Democratic Party calls on Atty Gen. Alan Wilson to resign following a report that he spoke about investigation with consultant targeted

— Crews at the Savannah River Site plan to use an experimental form of treatment for contaminated groundwater at the former nuclear weapons site