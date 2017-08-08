SRS project uses fertilizer in effort to clean groundwater contamination

Crews at the Savannah River Site plan to use an experimental form of treatment for contaminated groundwater at a former nuclear weapons site in Aiken County.

The contamination is not related to nuclear material, but stems from the use of the chemical trichloroethylene (TCE) as a degreaser until the 1980s. The Energy Department used TCE as part of its reactor fuel fabrication process during site’s operations manufacturing nuclear warheads. From 1958 until 1985, TCE was pumped into unlined ponds and basins, but eventually seeped into groundwater.

Several studies have linked TCE to cancer and nerve damage. Now the site’s lead cleanup contractor Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) and the Savannah River Nuclear Laboratory (SRNL) are hoping to remove some of the remaining contamination through a new, experimental process. SRNS plans to pump organic matter known as humate into the groundwater, with the hope that it can stimulate microorganisms present in the contamination.

“They can, through natural processes, basically degrade TCE,” Area Completion Projects Manager Mike Griffith said. “So the purpose of this is we can use humate to actually increase the population of those organisms.”

Griffith said lab tests have been positive and SRNS hopes to soon receive state government permission to proceed. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s public comment period to amend the site’s hazardous waste permit expired last week.

The initial project would focus on the site’s former M-Area and Metallurgical Laboratory, a former reactor fuels site located near SRS’s northwest region close to the town of Jackson. Above-ground cleanup and remediation wrapped up at the M Area in 2010, but environmental crews were not able to address all of the remaining TCE in the groundwater.

Even now, TCE levels in the contaminated plume near Tim’s Branch remain above the levels considered safe by the EPA. Site officials say the contaminated groundwater is only migrating across government property and is not a danger to any homes or communities located off-site.

Griffith said SRNS will inject humates and other fertilizer material and recirculate it for the next two years. He hopes monitoring levels will detect a notable decrease by summer 2019. If successful, he said the method would be used at other contamination sites on SRS.

“Hopefully, this proves to work as well as we hope it will,” he said. “There are other locations associated with this particular groundwater plume that we want to expand the use of it.”

The contaminated basins no longer handle hazardous waste.