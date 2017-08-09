Senate, House leaders create two more committees in wake of nuclear project scrapping

Leaders in the South Carolina House followed suit with their Senate colleagues, creating a new committee to examine potential paths forward for the state after the failure of a massive nuclear construction project in Fairfield County..

House Speaker Jay Lucas announced Wednesday he has created the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee to examine the abandonment of two new reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station last week. Private utility SCE&G canceled the project July 31 after its partner, state-owned Santee Cooper, announced it would no longer pay for further construction. Both utilities had received special approval from legislators in 2007 to charge for construction costs up front — which rose to 18 percent of bills for SCE&G customers by last year.

“The only responsible path forward is to comprehensively study the issue and quickly determine a viable plan that best serves the interests of South Carolina ratepayers,” Lucas said in a statement. “Every possible option must be considered and remains on the table… The State has a responsibility to fully investigate this situation and ensure ratepayers do not experience this kind of failure again.”

The move came a day after Senate President Hugh Leatherman created the VC Summer Nuclear Project Review Committee to review much along the same lines. Both leaders have so far rebuffed calls to return for a special session this fall. However, Lucas said he would bring the House back before its scheduled January return if the panel reaches a conclusion that it’s necessary.

Eighteen House members were selected to join the committee, which will be chaired by State Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston. Lucas said the panel will be allowed to examine the 2007 Base Load Review Act which allowed utilities to charge customers in advance for the construction (previously power companies could only pay for capital projects through bills after the project was complete). He said the committee will also examine the regulatory Public Service Commission and see if changes must be made.