Sen. Graham told governor to sell state owned Santee Cooper if necessary

After two utility companies stopped construction on a pair of nuclear reactors Senator Lindsey Graham wants to make sure that the nuclear industry has a place in South Carolina.

The State newspaper reports that Graham wants the federal government to get involved and see what it can do to revive construction of the reactors at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County

According to the newspaper Graham wants state officials to work with state-owned Santee Cooper to get the project back on track even if the state has to sell the company.

Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) decided this month they would stop the $14 billion project due to rising costs, delays and the bankruptcy of Westinghouse, the main contractor.

The two reactors have been under construction for nine years.

Graham wants the Senate to expand production tax credits for nuclear projects. The legislation has been approved by the House and would funnel billions of dollars to the South Carolina project.

Graham’s comments came on the same day SCE&G withdrew a request to abandon the project, but the company said that doesn’t mean they’re going to resume construction and finish the reactors.