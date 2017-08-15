Trooper sentenced to prison for shooting unarmed man at Columbia gas station

A state judge on Tuesday sentenced a former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper to 12 years in prison for shooting an unarmed man at a Columbia gas station three years ago.

However, Sean Groubert’s sentence was suspended to five years in prison and three years probation. Circuit Judge Casey Manning said Groubert will get credit for the 17 months he has already spent in jail.

Groubert pleaded guilty last year to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after he shot and injured Levar Jones in 2014, just seconds after pulling him over for a seatbelt violation. The dashboard camera footage showed Groubert approach Jones and ask for his license, then appear to panic and open fire as Jones quickly spun around to reach for it. The footage received national attention at the time, amid racially-tinged debate on violence between officers and minorities. Groubert was fired and charged shortly before the video’s public release. (Watch video here)

The former trooper apologized to Jones in court, saying he had a flashback to another officer-involved shooting he had witnessed in 2012. “You did nothing wrong and I screwed up,” Groubert said while looking directly at his victim. “Plain and simple. I made the biggest mistake of my life.”

Jones spoke briefly earlier in Tuesday’s hearing, saying the shooting had changed his life for the worse. “It took eight seconds to go from a traffic stop to an officer trying to kill me,” he said, noting he is now uncomfortable around any officer.

Groubert’s attorneys said he suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) due to a 2012 shooting in Columbia’s popular Five Points entertainment district in which he was also involved. In that incident, the Highway Patrol said Groubert and another trooper chased a suspect who sped off from a traffic stop. The chase ended at a bank parking lot in Five Points, where the suspect got out of his car and fired at the troopers, who returned fire and injured him.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Groubert said he suffered a flashback to the 2012 shooting as soon as Jones quickly turned around to reach for his license. “All I saw was a black object in his hand,” the former trooper said. “And I truly believed that he had a firearm in his hand. And that’s when I opened up fire on him to try to protect and preserve my life.”

Groubert said he came out of his flashback after Jones was hit, then realized the “black object” was not a gun. “When I turned around, looking for the gun I was sure was there on the ground, I was faced with a wallet,” he said, “And, at that exact moment, my heart sunk. And it was at that exact moment when I knew that I had made the biggest mistake of my life.”

His family also pleaded for a lighter sentence, saying Groubert was a good officer who had made a mistake and was punished for it. His mother also accused the Highway Patrol and parent agency Department of Public Safety of pressing her son into service despite knowing about his PTSD struggle.

However, prosecutors with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Groubert was not repentant immediately after the shooting and blamed Jones when State Law Enforcement Division agents questioned him. They noted that in his jail phone calls, Groubert raised the possibility of suing the Department of Public Safety for wrongful termination after his firing.