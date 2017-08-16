South Carolina Radio Network

Out-of-state students make up roughly half of University of South Carolina freshmen

When the 5,800-member freshman class enters the University of South Carolina next week, about half of those students will be from out of state.

Students moving in at the University of South Carolina (Image: USC/John Brunelli)

According to The State newspaper, USC officials told a state Senate panel Tuesday the school has to admit more out-of-state students to make up for nearly $100 million cut in state funding over the last decade. They also said the higher tuition from those students helps pay for the education of in-state students.

The newspaper reports university president Harris Pastides promised lawmakers on the panel that the percentage of incoming out-of-state students will not continue to rise.

Pastides also condemned the claim of “voodoo mathematics” by a college oversight board. The Commission on Higher Education has said the $95 million in tuition discounts given to out-of-state students last year ended up causing a net loss in USC’s overall budget. The school said the breaks encourage higher-quality students to attend USC, since they would receive the lower in-state tuition rate. Pastides said the commission used numbers out of context to reach its conclusion.

The hearing this week was part of an ongoing discussion over $586 million in tuition breaks the university has used to attract out-of-state students over the past decade. Senators expressed concern Tuesday that only 58 percent of USC’s current student body is from South Carolina, despite being the state’s flagship school.


