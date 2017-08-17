Nearly 1,000 expected for treatment at SC free dental care access day

Nearly 1,000 people will be treated at the South Carolina Dental Association’s (SCDA) free annual dental access day Friday at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.

Event spokeswoman Clare Morris said all the work will be done by professionals. “The South Carolina Dental Association provides the volunteers,” she said.

Those who receive care will also be given helpful tips for establishing and maintaining a healthy mouth, along with complementary dental supplies like toothpaste, a toothbrush and dental floss.

Care will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and registration will close when the clinic reaches its maximum capacity.

Morris said patients can choose from three different procedures. “The services are having a tooth pulled, having them filled or having them cleaned,” Morris said.

To learn more, call the SCDA at 803-750-2277, visit www.scda.org, find them on Facebook @SC Dental, or follow them on Twitter @SCDentalAssoc.

The state dental association has a free dental access day each year in a different city across the state.