Eclipse could have long term economic benefit for South Carolina

Monday’s solar eclipse could have a long-term economic benefit for the state.

University of South Carolina’s SmartState Endowed Chair for Tourism and Economic Development Simon Hudson told South Carolina Radio Network many who are coming to view the eclipse have never been to the state before and may come back. “Maybe they’ll discover parts of South Carolina they weren’t aware of,” he said.

Hudson said the rarer phenomenon is a great way for the state to showcase what it has to offer in tourism. “It’s the long term effect, the exposure it gives South Carolina,” he said. “It’s a positive event,

The state Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism predicts between 700,000 and 1.2 million people will visit South Carolina this weekend to see the eclipse.

He said the immediate economic impact with go beyond booked rooms at hotels and motels. “People will trickle out. It will be a trickle-down effect in terms of people spending in restaurants and bars,” Hudson said.

But since such events are somewhat unprecedented, he said it is difficult to put a dollar figure on the anticipated economic impact.

Most of South Carolina is in the path of totally of the eclipse and is the last state in its path. The eclipse’s totality path will enter South Carolina around the Mountain Home community west of Greenville. It will then pass over the cities of Greenville, Anderson, Greenwood, Aiken, Columbia, Orangeburg, Sumter and Charleston, before passing out to sea around the McClellanville community. The rest of the state will experience a partial eclipse.