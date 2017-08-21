Class action lawsuit claims Santee Cooper raised rates for unused power plant

A class action lawsuit claims Santee Cooper raised rates for an unused Pee Dee power plant.

WMBF–TV reports that Conway lawyer George Hearn filed paperwork for the lawsuit against Santee Cooper and the South Carolina Public Service Authority

The suit says the utility raised rates on over 160,000 retail customers and spent over $362 million on a dismantled coal power plant from China in the Pee Dee area that to this day remains unused.

The suit claims that Santee Cooper’s Board of Directors approved the permitting for two coal power plant units in May 2006 at the utility’s Pee Dee Energy Campus.

The lawsuit claims that Santee Cooper bought the power plant which was in kit form, meaning it had to be constructed, before it could get all the required permits to build and run the plant.

The suit also states that Santee Cooper issued additional bonds in 2008 and 2009 to finance construction of the Chinese power plant, totaling $406 million in 2008 and $164 million in 2009.

The television station reports that the power plant kit made in China is not assembled and therefore not being used. It is stored at the Pee Dee property in Kingsburg in Florence County.

Santee Cooper is spending about $13 million a year to maintain and secure the kit and about $3.5 million a year to keep the equipment in working condition.