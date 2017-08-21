When will eclipse pass through each part of SC?

So when will the eclipse pass through your part of South Carolina on Monday?

The eclipse process will begin around 1:10 p.m. and last for nearly three hours. However, the totality most people are anticipating — when the sun disappears behind the moon, resulting in darkness — begins roughly an hour-and-a-half into the eclipse. The totality will be relatively short at roughly two minutes in most places. The Columbia area and Clemson/Anderson region will be fortunate enough to experience a full 2 minutes, 30 seconds of totality.

However, forecasts warn it could be cloudy during the event. If cloud cover occurs, it will still get dark during the eclipse itself, but you may not be able to actually watch the moon pass in front of the sun.

Only those areas within the “totality” range will experience a full eclipse.

When and Where?

— Clemson/Anderson

Eclipse begins: 1:08 p.m.

Totality begins: 2:37 p.m.

Totality Ends: 2:39 p.m. (2 mins, 37 secs)

Eclipse Ends: 4:03 p.m.

— Greenville

Eclipse begins: 1:09 p.m.

Totality begins: 2:38 p.m.

Totality Ends: 2:39 p.m. (2 mins, 10 secs)

Eclipse Ends: 4:03 p.m.

— Piedmont (Greenwood, Laurens, Newberry)

Eclipse begins: 1:10 p.m.

Totality begins: 2:39 p.m.

Totality Ends: 2:42 p.m. (2 mins, 30 secs)

Eclipse Ends: 4:06 p.m.

— Columbia

Eclipse begins: 1:13 p.m.

Totality begins: 2:41 p.m.

Totality Ends: 2:44 p.m. (2 mins, 30 secs)

Eclipse Ends: 4:06 p.m.

— Southern Midlands (Orangeburg, Sumter)

Eclipse begins: 1:14 p.m.

Totality begins: 2:43 p.m.

Totality Ends: 2:45 p.m. (Lasts 1 min, 46 secs)

Eclipse Ends: 4:07 p.m.

— Charleston, Georgetown

Eclipse begins: 1:17 p.m.

Totality begins: 2:46 p.m.

Totality Ends: 2:48 p.m. (Lasts 1 min, 46 secs)

Eclipse Ends: 4:10 p.m.

—