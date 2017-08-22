University of South Carolina researcher uses social media in research on eclipse

Now that the eclipse has come and gone through South Carolina, the research on it begins.

University of South Carolina assistant geography professor Zhenlong Li told South Carolina Radio Network he is analyzing billions of geotagged tweets posted by more than 20 million global Twitter users “to map their locations before, during and after the eclipse.”

Li’s research focus is on geospatial big data processing, analytics and high-performance computing. He said his research can be used towards disaster management and climate analysis.

“This kind of data can be studied for movement patterns followed by a disaster like Hurricane Matthew,” Li said.

The project’s goal is to pinpoint which cities or states along the eclipse’s path of totality attracted the most people and identify the potential collective human movement patterns caused by the eclipse path.

His research also utilizes various technology such as cloud computing.