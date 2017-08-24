Coastal Carolina updates hurricane forecast

Hurricane researchers at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) have revised their late hurricane season forecast.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the latest forecast calls for a higher probability of Atlantic hurricane activity than their initial June report.

The latest Hurricane Genesis & Outlook (HUGO) Project at CCU is forecasting a near-to above-normal hurricane season for what is left of the 2017 hurricane season.

The June HUGO forecast only projected a slightly-below normal season. The latest HUGO outlook predicts eight named hurricanes this season, rather than the five predicted earlier.

The forecast predicts a likelihood of four major hurricanes of Category 3 or above as opposed to the two that were forecasted in June.

The revised forecast is based on factors from in late July and early August and expected climate signals for the upcoming months.