Governor rebuffs calls for utility regulator’s resignation

The leader of the South Carolina House said Wednesday that the director of a utility regulation agency should be fired over the colossal failure of a nuclear power project last month.

But Gov. Henry McMaster said he does not want Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) Director Dukes Scott to resign. Scott was hired as ORS director after the agency’s creation in 2004 to represent the interests of the public, utilities and the state’ when making recommendations on rate increases or power plant expansions and construction.

“New leadership, in my opinion, is necessary to assure South Carolina ratepayers that the Office of Regulatory Staff holds their interests in the highest regard,” Lucas said. “I believe this is the first of many steps that must occur to prevent this type of catastrophe from happening again.”??

Lucas issued the statement after a House committee hearing Wednesday where Scott testified. The Speaker and watchdog groups say Scott shares in the blame for not sounding alarm bells as the V.C. Summer nuclear project became increasingly unworkable. “Anyone who has been tracking this situation prior to now would have known who was looking out for ratepayers and who wasn’t,” said frequent nuclear critic Tom Clements of Friends of the Earth. “Mr. Scott is amongst those responsible for the boondoggle.”

But McMaster does not believe Scott should be ousted, according to his spokesman. “Dukes Scott is an invaluable member of a team that has met with some of the largest utilities in the world, and these potential buyers must be confident that South Carolina has the regulatory stability and institutional credibility necessary to justify their investment,”spokesman Brian Symmes said.

Other House members are divided on just how much blame Scott deserves for what happened. State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, said ORS’s mission of acting in the best interests of both customers and the utility made his job difficult to step in. “It seems to me the system is built to fail,” he said during a hearing Thursday.

Scott never opposed any of South Carolina Electric & Gas’s nine rate hikes approved by the separate Public Service Commission since 2007, but he did press the utility to reduce some of its hike requests. Scott also worked with SCE&G and its state-owned partner Santee Cooper to secure a 2016 agreement with lead design contractor Westinghouse where the contractor agreed to pay for any costs beyond the $6.2 billion believed necessary to complete the project at the time.