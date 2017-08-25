Schools chief tells senators some SC school districts should be combined

South Carolina’s top education official told a state Senate panel this week she believes some school districts need to merge or be consolidated to better serve students.

Education Superintendent Molly Spearman told a Senate education finance panel most of these districts are rural and small.

“We’ve got to look at the governance structure of some of these very, very small districts,” she said. She said many of those districts have fewer than 1,000 total students — smaller than a single school in most of the state’s suburban districts.

Spearman said that any consolidations will be done with the students’ best interests. “I look at this as how are we going to give the opportunities and the support that we need to give to those students, particularly in those rural districts,” Spearman said.

She presented senators a graphic highlighting counties with multiple districts, saying lawmakers need to consider consolidating administrative services in those districts.

“It’s time for us to look at this,” she said.

Districts are often hostile to merging, particularly if one is wealthier or has significantly less debt.

The Senate Finance K-12 Education School Equity Committee is tasked with finding ways to make sure the state’s public schools provide a quality education to all students regardless of their poverty level or where they live in South Carolina. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman created the committee in response to a state Supreme Court order that legislators come up with a way to ensure students in poor, rural districts receive a higher-quality education.