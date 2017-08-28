More changes could be made to South Carolina’s retirement system

More changes could be coming to South Carolina’s retirement system.

The State newspaper reports a state House and Senate panel is working on a second step of determining reforms to the state’s ailing pension system.

The same group of lawmakers recommended the first step of a reform package which became law earlier this year. The changes included raising the amount state workers and agencies pay into the retirement system from the previous 8.66 percent to 9.00 percent and cap it there.

Taxpayer-supported employers will gradually pay more each year until they eventually face a 64 percent increase, from the previous 11.56 percent to 18.56 percent by 2023. South Carolina faced a $21 billion gap between what the state has on hand and what has been promised to retirees in the future.

Now, the committee will discuss changes to the retirement structure itself. One item that could be discussed is moving to a defined contribution plan, such as a 401(k) investment rather than guaranteed pension. Supporters say most businesses have moved away from pensions as retirees live longer and fewer employees are able to continue supporting the system.

State employees are already losing a sizeable chunk of their paycheck to maintain the pension plan. According to the National Association of State Retirement Systems, South Carolina’s 9 percent contribution rate is much higher than the national average of 6 percent.