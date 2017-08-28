Clemson’s solar-powered mobile clinic to be featured at international expo on smart technology

Clemson University’s unique solar-powered mobile health clinic will be featured at an international expo on smart technology in Washington, DC this week.

Director of the school’s John Sullivan Center health clinic Paula Watt told South Carolina Radio Network organizers from the Global Technology Expo saw the center’s outreach work and the mobile clinic’s features as perfect fits for the expo. “The unit is so successful and unusual that we were invited to come to this technology expo,” she said.

Sullivan Center staff will share the mobile clinic’s many features with companies, universities and government agencies. Watt said the event’s organizers saw the center’s outreach work as a perfect fit for the expo.

Watt said they worked with medical vehicle manufacturer Odulair to create the clinic. “We reached out to try and find someone who could build us a green mobile clinic with some solar power,” Watt said. “With some capabilities where we could be self-contained.”

The Sullivan Center primarily uses the mobile health clinic across the Upstate, but it also ventures across the state to reach undeserved populations and provide valuable educational experiences to Clemson students. The clinic was made possible by state legislative budget support. It is the most ambitious project to date for Odulair, which has built dozens of mobile clinics for other organizations, such as the Mandela Kids Foundation in Africa.