New report finds poorer health in six SC counties that are in Appalachia

People in Appalachia generally suffer from poorer health than other Americans, a new study shows. That includes those living in the six South Carolina counties which are considered part of the mountain region.

Residents in Greenville, Anderson, Pickens, Oconee, Spartanburg and Cherokee counties are far worse than the national average hen it comes to stroke, cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other health measures, according to the study released by the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

The report also shows higher rates of smoking, physical inactivity and poverty. There are more uninsured people in the region as well.

The study reviewed 41 population and public health indicators to provide a comprehensive health overview of 25 million people living in the Appalachian Region, which spans 13 states from northern Mississippi to southern New York.

Data sets used in this report included county-level data compiled from numerous sources, such as: County Health Rankings and Roadmaps; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; Area Health Resource Files; and the American Community Survey.