Clemson students want change to football ticketing system

Clemson students and alumni are fighting to change how the school distributes football tickets to students.

The Greenville News reports a new Change.org petition is written as an open letter to the school’s mascot and raises concerns over the cost of tickets.

Clemson students can receive free tickets to football games, but those tickets are doled out based on class status. Seniors have priority over underclassmen. Members of the IPTAY Collegiate Club booster club have a better chance at getting tickets since they can get an earlier ticket window as a benefit of joining the club.

There are more than 23,000 Clemson students and 10,500 students are able to receive free tickets, leaving more than 12,000 who would need to buy tickets in other sections. The school also recently ending “block” seating, meaning students must sit the seats they are assigned in the lottery, rather than with their student groups.

“The ticket system has become a lottery of whether you belong to IPTAY or not,” the student Alyx Farkas wrote. “And even if you belong to IPTAY, like I do, the challenge of getting tickets is worse than waiting in a physical line.”

Nearly 4,700 people had signed the petition as of Tuesday evening.