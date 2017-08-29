National Guard helicopters, rescue teams travel to help with Hurricane Harvey

Governor Henry McMaster said he has ordered two South Carolina National Guard helicopter teams and other personnel to take part in ongoing rescue and recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey this week.

McMaster signed an executive order Tuesday placing South Carolina National Guard on state duty in support of Texas, his office said.

Two UH-60 Black Hawk Army helicopters which are part of the SC Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (SC-HART) were deployed to Texas, along with rescue swimmers from the State Fires Emergency Task Force. Both available teams will be deployed along with a ground team, which will total eight soldiers and nine rescue swimmers.

“The magnitude of flooding and damage that Hurricane Harvey has brought to Texas is truly heartbreaking, but the heroic action and sacrifice by thousands of volunteers and first responders give inspiration to the nation,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “South Carolina stands ready to fulfill any further requests from Governor Abbott and his team.”

They will not be the only South Carolinians on the scene. Heeding a request from the US Forest Service, the state Forestry Commission will send 18 members of its Incident Management Team (IMT)to assist with ongoing flood recovery efforts in Texas.