USC professor: Harvey is warning to South Carolinians to be prepared

With the ongoing disaster happening in Texas, the director of the University of South Carolina’s Hazards and Vulnerability Research Institute said the Palmetto State still needs to learn from what is going on there, even after the flooding caused by two hurricanes the last two years.

Susan Cutter told South Carolina Radio Network now is a good time for residents to get prepared for a hurricane.

“South Carolinians need to do a couple of things. The first thing they need to do is to keep an eye on the weather and to heed whatever warnings come from local emergency management officials and state officials,” she said.

The second step is knowing where you live in relation to the possibility of massive flooding. “(South Carolinians) should know where they are relative to the potential storm surge in the inundation zones,” she added. “Particularly in the coastal areas.”

The floods South Carolina experienced during hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew, while unprecedented in modern memory, largely occurred in areas that Federal Emergency Management Agency officials had previously warned could be flood plains.

The next step is to have a plan in place before disaster strikes. “Be prepared to take care of yourself and your family for five to seven days,” Cutter said.

Cutter and her colleagues at the institute recently conducted a survey of evacuation behavior during Hurricane Matthew’s September 2016 path along the coast in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.