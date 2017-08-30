Resettlement agencies say few refugees in SC would be covered by McMaster request

Governor Henry McMaster said Wednesday he wants to end refugee resettlement from six countries on President Trump’s controversial travel ban list.
McMaster submitted the request to the federal government’s Office of Refugee Resettlement this week. The governor said he has concerns about instability in those countries undermining background checks and other vetting efforts.
But very few refugees from those countries come to South Carolina. Lutheran Services Refugee Program Manager Lindsay LaDuc says the governor’s stance is still discouraging.
“As far as the countries that Gov. McMaster is looking to ban from South Carolina, we have had every little refugees from those countries,” LaDuc said. “I think the most recent family came from Iran and that was about nine months ago.
LaDuc said only a few hundred refugees get relocated to South Carolina each year because of the intensive vetting process that each family has to complete. She said number of refugees relocated in South Carolina has been cut in half from just a few years ago, totaling just over 100 people in 2016.
“It’s so stressful and discouraging to see so much attention on a program that is almost a drop in the bucket at the end of the day,” LaDuc said. “We are coming face to face with these people once they arrive and seeing the devastation, seeing that they are trying to just live life and start over.”
The countries covered by the ban are Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Most of the refugees who are located to South Carolina are from Iraq, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The Office of Refugee Resettlement has the final say in relocation decisions, but governors can request their states not participate. Former Gov. Nikki Haley had asked that Syrian refugees not be placed in South Carolina during that country’s ongoing civil war, for similar reasons as McMaster gave.