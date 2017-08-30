Lawsuit filed by consumers against SCE&G

Several South Carolina Electric & Gas customers banded together to file an 11-point class-action suit for what they claim was negligence and misrepresentation after the utility shut down construction on two nuclear reactors at its V.C. Summer plant last month.

“We think that SCE&G probably waited too long to notify the public about closing the plant,” attorney Ed Bell who represents the plaintiffs in the class action suit said. “They probably knew earlier than what was given to the public that this project was in jeopardy and in peril.”

The lawsuit claims SCE&G led the public astray when it gave misleading information about the project while seeking permission from the state Public Service Commission to raise rates. The lawsuit claims SCE&G, “realized a non-gratuitous benefit when it received billion of dollars to complete the project and received profits of 10 percent of the gross amount of the project for managing construction.”

Bell believes that customers should receive compensation for the money they’ve invested to the plant through rate hikes. As a start, Bell wants a judge to halt a $1.4 billion settlement between the company and its lead design contractor Westinghouse after Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy and ended its contract on the project.

“There was a refund for $1.4 billion,” Bell said. “I think it is important that that money be redistributed back to the rateholders.”

An SCE&G spokeswoman said the company does not comment on pending lawsuits, but said she was confident the utility met all its legal requirements. The lawsuit has 11 named plaintiffs but is open to adding more as the lawsuit progresses. A judge would need to approve its class-action status moving forward. By the terms laid out in the lawsuit, anyone who paid over $100 to SCE&G during the construction of the V.C. Summer plant is eligible to join.

Bell said he does not want SCE&G to end up in bankruptcy like Westinghouse. Bell said he asked for the company’s asssets to be frozen to ensure the utility keeps its ability to repay customers.

“We want them to be cognizant of their duties that might occur as a result of this lawsuit,” Bell said.