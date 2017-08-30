SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC has asked that no refugees be sent to the state from six countries covered in President Trump’s travel ban

— Richland County deputies say have arrested a second accused shoplifter responsible for the death of a Sears employee in Columbia

— A Summerville legislator announced she will challenge Congressman Mark Sanford in next year’s Republican primary

— The town of Lamar’s police chief has been arrested on several charges, including filing a false police report