South Carolina in the running for a plant by Toyota and Mazda

A new report suggests South Carolina may be in the running for a joint $1.6 billion auto manufacturing plant being planned by Toyota and Mazda.

The State newspaper reports Gov. Henry McMaster’s office confirmed that to them that the two Japanese automakers are eyeing South Carolina, although it did not say where the companies are looking for prospective sites.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the automakers are choosing between 11 states offering incentives for the future plant. Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas were also identified in the report.

The plant would make Corolla sedans. The WSJ pegs estimates at 4,000 jobs and open by 2021.

If South Carolina does land the plant, it would be the fourth automaker in the state. BMW has operated in Spartanburg County since 1994, Mercedes-Benz manufactures vans at a site in North Charleston, and Volvo is building a plant in Berkeley County which will open next year.