— Prominent Lowcountry legislator will stay out of prison after pleading guilty to a misconduct in office charge

— Health officials say an Upstate resident has died from West Nile virus, the first such instance this year

— DMV announces a more convenient way for residents to check if they’ve already got documents on file for new REAL ID driver’s licenses

— The CEO of state owned power utility Santee Cooper, leaving after nuclear project’s failure, will be paid more than $1 million this next year