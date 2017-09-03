Southwest to start seasonal Charleston to Denver route earlier in 2018

Seasonal nonstop flights from Charleston and Denver are returning in 2018.

The Post and Courier reports that Southwest Airlines confirmed Friday that the flights will return on Saturdays and Sundays. The first flight will be Sunday, April 8.

For the past two years the flights started in June. The end date for the flights, which are one a day, has not yet been determined.

The airline started the seasonal Saturday flights in June 2016 and started daily flights in June of this year. The flights ended for the season in August.

According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority the return of Southwest’s Denver flight earlier in the year is an indication of the airline’s success the past two years and anticipated increase in demand.

Charleston is South Carolina’s busiest commercial airport.