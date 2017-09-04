Southwest to start seasonal Charleston-to-Denver route earlier in 2018

Seasonal nonstop flights from Charleston and Denver are returning in 2018.

The Post and Courier newspaper reports Southwest Airlines confirmed Friday that the flights will return on Saturdays and Sundays. The first flight will be Sunday, April 8.

For the past two years, the flights began in June. The end date for the once-per-day flights has not yet been determined.

The airline started the seasonal Saturday flights in June 2016 and began daily flights in June of this year. The flights ended for the season last month.

According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, the return of Southwest’s Denver flight earlier in the year is an indication of the airline’s success the past two years and anticipated increase in demand.

Charleston is South Carolina’s busiest commercial airport.