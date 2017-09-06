Former Winthrop president ends lawsuit over firing

A former president of Winthrop University has ended her wrongful termination lawsuit against the school, more than three years after the board of trustees voted to remove her.

The Rock Hill Herald reports the board released a statement earlier this week confirming Jayne “Jamie” Comstock Williamson has dropped the suit she filed after her June 2014 firing. The two sides were scheduled to enter arbitration.

“We close this chapter in Winthrop’s life, as the trustees continue to work closely with President Dan Mahony in implementing the Winthrop Plan as our strategy to become a national model for a student-centered university experience,” the statement reads.

At the time of Williamson’s firing, the trustees cited concerns about nepotism, particularly the hiring of her husband as a school lobbyist without their knowledge. Board members also said Williamson misled them about large raises given to several senior faculty. The former president’s attorney insists the trustees were aware of the hirings and only voiced concerns after state legislators complained.

Williamson confirmed in November 2015 that probable cause exists to show she committed violations, according to the state Ethics Commission.