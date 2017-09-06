Packing manufacturer opening South Carolina operations

A Wisconsin-based packaging films manufacturer is establishing a new plant outside Columbia, its first in the South.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that Charter NEX Films will build a new 140,000 square-foot facility in Richland County near Blythewood.

Charter NEX makes high-performance specialty films used in flexible packaging and other performance applications. The company’s products are used in products such as food, medical and protective packaging.

The new plant will be located in the Carolina Pines Industrial Park. “They’re going to bring about $85 million of capital investment and lead to the creation of more than 110 new jobs,” Department of Commerce spokeswoman Adrienne Fairwell said.

Hiring for the new positions is projected to beginnext spring. Interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page for more information.

Charter NEX current plants locations include four in Wisconsin, one in Ohio; and a sixth in Massachusetts.