State lawmakers to review audit of failed VC Summer nuclear expansion

State lawmakers will look at the findings of a recently released audit which details a host of problems with the nuclear reactor expansion project at the VC Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County.

State House and Senate committees are probing the abandoned project and will meet again next week to discuss how the project at the plant in Fairfield County ended horribly.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports lawmakers on the panels also want to know when state-owned utility Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas realized work to finish the project would be cost-prohibitive.

More than 5,000 workers lost their jobs when the companies pulled the plug on the project July 31, including construction employees. Even though the project may never be finished, customers could be paying for it for decades through increased rates.

Santee Cooper and SCE&G fought to keep the audit secret ever since it was finished in February 2016. Santee Cooper had argued attorney-client privilege until it released a copy to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office this week after he threatened to fire the entire board if it did not.