Mercedes supplier announces new plant in North Charleston

A German company which makes van seats plans to build a new factory in Charleston County — just across the street from the new $500 million Mercedes plant under construction.

Isringhausen previously built the seats in Germany, but decided to move operations to the U.S. after Mercedes announced it would build its vans in North Charleston and no longer just reassemble them after shipping across the ocean. Mercedes currently builds its vans overseas, then dissembles them, ships them to North Charleston and reassembles them there to avoid a U.S. tariff on ready-to-drive vehicle imports.

“Isringhausen is proud to be part of the rich economic growth made possible by the many great companies who now call South Carolina home,” the company’s North American HR Director Tony Gentry said.

The Charleston Regional Development Alliance (CRDA) announced Tuesday that Isringhausen planned to create 130 new jobs at the plant in Palmetto Commerce Park near Ladson.

“It’s the first Tier One Mercedes supplier that has followed Mercedes Benz Vans to the region,” CRDA vice president of global business development Mike Graney said. “So we’ve got 130 new jobs coming in. And we hope that this is a harbinger for future Mercedes suppliers who need to be close.”

Graney said the company will begin hiring next year. Mercedes hopes to begin production at its own plant next year.