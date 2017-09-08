Hotline now up for non-emergency questions during Hurricane Irma

South Carolina emergency officials have launched a new toll-free hotline for residents who have non-emergency questions about Hurricane Irma and the response.

The state Emergency Management Division said Friday that operators will be staffing the Public Information Phone System (PIPS) 24 hours a day for as long as is needed before, during, and after the storm to answer questions about the state’s response or safety precautions people should take. Volunteers begin staffing the lines once the state reaches the Operating Condition 3.

You can call the phone number at 1-866-246-0133.

SCEMD spokesman Derrec Becker said the staff working the phones are based out of the state Emergency Operations Center, so they will have access to the latest information.