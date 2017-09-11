Apartment building owned by Gov. McMaster damaged in storm

Gov. Henry McMaster personally suffered some damage from Tropical Storm Irma on Monday.

The governor confirmed a tree fell on a Columbia apartment building he owns. McMaster said nobody was hurt. “Those are college students there. There are several buildings there and there is a large oak tree that nobody suspected might fall. It did,” he said during a press briefing on the storm Monday.

He said the tree damaged a pair of the apartments inside the building just a block off the University of South Carolina campus, “It affects two apartments and those people are being accommodated.” McMaster said.

The governor said he was surprised that particular tree had fallen. “There are some others… around town that we would expect to fall,” he said. “They hadn’t fallen, but that one did.”

Police blocked off the area Monday as the wind continue to blow rain into the exposed apartments.

McMaster owns several different apartments and homes around the USC campus which he leases mostly to students.