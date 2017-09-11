SCE&G ready if Irma strikes South Carolina

South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) said its employees are ready for whatever punch Irma may throw.

President of Retail Operations Keller Kissam said crews will be out during the storm as long as they can.

“The all-clear doesn’t just mean when the sun comes up the next day,” he told reporters last week. “It’s when the winds subside sufficiently enough when they can get back out there and work.”

Line crews from other states will be assisting SCE&G. “Off system linemen and resources are coming to us from as far away as Texas, Tennessee, Ohio and Alabama,” Kissam said. “These people have their own equipment, so they can become a part of our recovery and restoration effort within our service territory.”

Kissam said some parts of the state could possibly be hit hard by power outages lasting up to five days.

SCE&G has 718,000 customers in the state. The National Weather Service said the Lowcountry and western parts of South Carolina could be facing tropical storm-like conditions from Irma’s outer bands. The winds of roughly 60 mph could topple trees and knock down power lines.